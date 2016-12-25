     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTB sig kilo 2000
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTB sig kilo 2000
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 05:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 200
WTB sig kilo 2000
With the new kilo 2200 and the impressive kilo 2400 coming out soon I'm hoping to get a used kilo 2000. I ordered the kilo 2000 before hunting season and got burned on Amazon. Thankfully amazon reimbursed me. Appreciate any help. I'm in Alberta.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 07:46 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2012
    Posts: 306
    Re: WTB sig kilo 2000
    SWFA.com. They had them for $350. Use promo code HideFS for free shipping. No thanks sure if price is still god or they have any in stock though.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Seekins precision high rings. | Viper HS:T 4-16 mil $460 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:42 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC