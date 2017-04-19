Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Seekins 30mm AR High rings
WTB Seekins 30mm AR High rings
04-19-2017, 02:07 PM
timl
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: PA
Posts: 450
WTB Seekins 30mm AR High rings
Anybody have a set they're not using? I need the 1.45" height.
