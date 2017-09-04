Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
wtb savage 20moa base
wtb savage 20moa base
04-09-2017, 10:14 AM
TeamSavage
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 179
wtb savage 20moa base
I'm needing a savage LA round round 20 moa base. I also could use a couple SA round round 20 moa bases. Let me know what might be laying around not being used thank Jon
