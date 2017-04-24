Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTB. Rem 700 SA picatinny base
WTB. Rem 700 SA picatinny base
04-24-2017, 09:22 AM
klejeski
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 16
WTB. Rem 700 SA picatinny base
Looking for 700 short action picatinny 2 piece scope base or picatinny 1 piece with 20 MOA
Shoot me a message
Thanks Brian
