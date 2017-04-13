Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB Quality Picatinny Rail
Unread 04-13-2017, 03:12 PM
WTB Quality Picatinny Rail
'm looking to buy a Nightforce, Seekins or another quality 20 MOA picatinny rail for Remington 700 short action. If you have a good deal on one then let me know thanks.
Unread 04-13-2017, 03:46 PM
Re: WTB Quality Picatinny Rail
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...?ie=UTF8&psc=1
