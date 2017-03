WTB Quality Mil / Mil 30mm Optic Looking for a like new quality Mil / Mil 30mm optic at a price of $400-$500. Preferably Vortex PST or Bushnell but may consider other quality optics. It doesn't have to be first focal plane.

I don't need rings as I already have quality rings.

This is time sensitive as I plan to buy a scope within the next couple weeks.

Thanks