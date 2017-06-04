Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wtb nxs c505
04-06-2017
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Idaho
Posts: 148
Wtb nxs c505
Hey guys!

I am looking to purchase a NF NXS, part #C505. If you have a gently used one that you are wanting to sell please let me know.

Cheers,

Levi
