Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
Unread 02-14-2017, 03:58 PM
WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
Looking to buy a used NF NXS with zero stop for a new rifle build. Let me know if you have one you would like to part with and we can make a deal.

Thanks
Unread 02-14-2017, 04:04 PM
Re: WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
There is one here for sale should be a few posts below yours, it's a steal at 1750 with rings
Unread 02-14-2017, 04:06 PM
Re: WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
tried that one, already sold!

Got to move faster I guess.
