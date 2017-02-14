Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
Optics For Sale
WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
02-14-2017, 03:58 PM
CJGumbeaux
WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
Looking to buy a used NF NXS with zero stop for a new rifle build. Let me know if you have one you would like to part with and we can make a deal.
Thanks
02-14-2017, 04:04 PM
scottyboy
Re: WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
There is one here for sale should be a few posts below yours, it's a steal at 1750 with rings
02-14-2017, 04:06 PM
CJGumbeaux
Re: WTB: Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50
tried that one, already sold!
Got to move faster I guess.
