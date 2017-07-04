Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTB Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 or 8-32
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTB Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 or 8-32
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-07-2017, 01:40 PM
slm9s
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2008
Posts: 154
WTB Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 or 8-32
A friend bought an AR50 and is looking for one of the above scopes to use on it.
Thanks in advance.
#
2
04-07-2017, 04:47 PM
edward hogan
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2003
Location: AK
Posts: 166
Re: WTB Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 or 8-32
Quote:
Originally Posted by
slm9s
A friend bought an AR50 and is looking for one of the above scopes to use on it.
Thanks in advance.
Here is an Athlon 4-29x 56mm Cronus BTR being fired at 1000 on a .50bmg
<https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObUdgmGRpOE>34mm
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale
|
Leupold VX3
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:54 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC