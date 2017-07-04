Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 or 8-32
Unread 04-07-2017, 01:40 PM
Join Date: Nov 2008
Posts: 154
WTB Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 or 8-32
A friend bought an AR50 and is looking for one of the above scopes to use on it.
Thanks in advance.
Unread 04-07-2017, 04:47 PM
Join Date: May 2003
Location: AK
Posts: 166
Re: WTB Nightforce NXS 5.5-22 or 8-32
slm9s
A friend bought an AR50 and is looking for one of the above scopes to use on it.
Thanks in advance.
Here is an Athlon 4-29x 56mm Cronus BTR being fired at 1000 on a .50bmg

<https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObUdgmGRpOE>34mm
