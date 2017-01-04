Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTB NIghtforce ATACR, See details
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTB NIghtforce ATACR, See details
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-01-2017, 06:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 279
WTB NIghtforce ATACR, See details
WTB ATACR. C445, C555, C553
1) Second Focal Plane
2) MOA only.
3) Prefer MOAR reticle, but will heavily consider the MOAR-T reticle.
4) Please PM me only, I don't want to have to deal with thread jumping on my post.
5) Please include condition, specifically the glass, been mounted or not, etc.
6) Does it includes all paperwork as if from the factory?

Please PM price, and payment type accepted.
All offers/replies will be responded to, I'll update the thread if/when I make an purchase! Going to cords list the request to buy.
Thanks Dave
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF | FS: NIB Nightforce shv f1 4-14 f1 mil r »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:42 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC