WTB Nightforce 5.5-22x50 or 56
03-14-2017, 07:24 PM
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 15
WTB Nightforce 5.5-22x50 or 56
Looking for a good deal for a 5.5-22 Nightforce for my new 28noz.. prefer mil but will consider moa..sfp only and must have hs and zs. Let me know what ya got 3605816623

Thanks Richie
