Wtb nf ul rings in the high 1.125" in 34mm
  #1  
Unread 12-23-2016, 11:24 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: siletz, oregon
Posts: 417
Wtb nf ul rings in the high 1.125" in 34mm
Want to buy a set of Night Force 34 mm ultra lights rings in high 1.125". Four screw or six screw is fine. Top half bubble level as well.


Corey
