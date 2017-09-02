     close
WTB NF NXS 8-32x56 MOA Reticle
Unread 02-09-2017, 03:58 PM
LJW
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 111
WTB NF NXS 8-32x56 MOA Reticle
In the market for a new scope. So if you have an NXS 8-32 with one of the MOA Reticles please let me me hear about it. 307-851-1957
