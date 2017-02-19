Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB Leupold VX-R 4-12x50 For Sale
Unread 02-19-2017, 10:20 PM
Join Date: Sep 2008
Posts: 152
WTB Leupold VX-R 4-12x50 For Sale
Model 111249 ballistic firedot reticle. 30mm tube.

Thanks for looking
Unread 02-19-2017, 10:38 PM
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 7,048
Re: WTB Leupold VX-R 4-12x50 For Sale
How much ?????

J E CUSTOM
Unread 02-19-2017, 10:52 PM
Join Date: Sep 2008
Posts: 152
Re: WTB Leupold VX-R 4-12x50 For Sale
I am open. It mostly depends on its condition . Thanks
