WTB: Leupold CDS Turret
WTB: Leupold CDS Turret
06-15-2017, 09:10 AM
Macchina
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 3
WTB: Leupold CDS Turret
I am looking to buy the pull-off turret that comes stock on Leupold CDS scopes and is removed after getting the custom turret. I may also be interested in a custom turret if it is for a 30 caliber 180 grain bullet at 2800-2900 FPS.
Thanks!
06-15-2017, 11:12 AM
SLEDDER
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Oregon
Posts: 56
Re: WTB: Leupold CDS Turret
I will see what I have when I get home. Remind via PM if I don't get back with you.
