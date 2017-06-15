Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB: Leupold CDS Turret
Unread 06-15-2017, 09:10 AM
WTB: Leupold CDS Turret
I am looking to buy the pull-off turret that comes stock on Leupold CDS scopes and is removed after getting the custom turret. I may also be interested in a custom turret if it is for a 30 caliber 180 grain bullet at 2800-2900 FPS.
Thanks!
Unread 06-15-2017, 11:12 AM
Re: WTB: Leupold CDS Turret
I will see what I have when I get home. Remind via PM if I don't get back with you.
