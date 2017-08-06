Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Leopold VX6 3x18x44 CDS with Firedot
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTB Leopold VX6 3x18x44 CDS with Firedot
06-08-2017, 09:00 PM
209Elk
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Posts: 5
WTB Leopold VX6 3x18x44 CDS with Firedot
As the title says looking for a Leopold VX6 3x18x44 with Firedot. Looking for dad for father's day. If you have one you want to part with please let me know.
Jim 209 329 4017 or message me on here.
