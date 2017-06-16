Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50 I upgraded my gen1 for the blue diamond. I really liked the scope, but but a couple NF and preferred the 1/4 moa over 1/3. I could have bought some custom turrets but than you are limited to only those hunting conditions and yardage. I just switched everything over to moa and it works for me. I do prefer the weigh of the huskemaw over the NF. If they ever made a 1/4 moa model I would buy one again. Good luck.