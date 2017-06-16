Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-16-2017, 07:20 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 70
WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
Looking for a used Huskemaw 5x30x50 rifle scope
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-16-2017, 08:32 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Nashville, TN
Posts: 198
Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
I had both the blue diamond and the original, both were great.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-16-2017, 12:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 70
Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
Did you sell them ?

If so why ?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-16-2017, 01:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Nashville, TN
Posts: 198
Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
I upgraded my gen1 for the blue diamond. I really liked the scope, but but a couple NF and preferred the 1/4 moa over 1/3. I could have bought some custom turrets but than you are limited to only those hunting conditions and yardage. I just switched everything over to moa and it works for me. I do prefer the weigh of the huskemaw over the NF. If they ever made a 1/4 moa model I would buy one again. Good luck.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-16-2017, 02:14 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Northeast
Posts: 3,650
Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
I have several years and numerous long range kills on two 5x20 Huskemaws, an original and a Blue Diamond. No problem using MOA if you desire with the supplied MOA turrets. I actually prefer them over my NXS NF scopes. The difference between .25 and .33 clicks is less then an inch at 1000 yards, slightly less the .1MilRad. The Huskemaw is more compact, light weight, equal glass, and turret accuracy, . Great scopes!!! Highly recommended.
__________________

"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 06-16-2017, 03:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Nashville, TN
Posts: 198
Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
The turrets I had were marked in clicks, not MOA. Is it possible to get an MOA turret for it?
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 06-16-2017, 03:32 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Northeast
Posts: 3,650
Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
Quote:
Originally Posted by my82cam View Post
The turrets I had were marked in clicks, not MOA. Is it possible to get an MOA turret for it?
Mine came with turrets that are 20 MOA/revolution, .33 MOA per click. It is an MOA Turret with three clicks per MOA instead of 4 as found with .25 MOA clicks. Many think they only supply yardage turrets which is not the case.
__________________

"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

Bookmarks


« Zeiss 10x42 Victory FL (Lotutec) Binocular | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:49 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC