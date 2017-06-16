|
Re: WTB HUSKEMAW 5x20x50
I have several years and numerous long range kills on two 5x20 Huskemaws, an original and a Blue Diamond. No problem using MOA if you desire with the supplied MOA turrets. I actually prefer them over my NXS NF scopes. The difference between .25 and .33 clicks is less then an inch at 1000 yards, slightly less the .1MilRad. The Huskemaw is more compact, light weight, equal glass, and turret accuracy, . Great scopes!!! Highly recommended.
__________________
"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt