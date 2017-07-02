Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB-GreyBull Precision turret
WTB-GreyBull Precision turret
02-07-2017, 10:59 PM
Win.308Stealth
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Fosston, MN
Posts: 303
WTB-GreyBull Precision turret
Looking buy a Grey Bull Precision turret. The MOA turret. This is for a the Gen 1 scope. I have a CDS turret on the scope, but want to use the scope on a different rifle/caliber. Let me know how much you are asking for it.
