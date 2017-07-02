     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTB-GreyBull Precision turret
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTB-GreyBull Precision turret
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-07-2017, 10:59 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Fosston, MN
Posts: 303
WTB-GreyBull Precision turret
Looking buy a Grey Bull Precision turret. The MOA turret. This is for a the Gen 1 scope. I have a CDS turret on the scope, but want to use the scope on a different rifle/caliber. Let me know how much you are asking for it.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « F/S Vectronix Terrapin | Swarovski EL 10x42 Swarovision Binoculars New In Box »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:11 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC