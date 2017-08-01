     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Wtb g7 scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Wtb g7 scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-08-2017, 12:21 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 148
Wtb g7 scope
I'm looking for a G7 5.5-22x50 or possibly a 2.5-10. Thanks much Jon
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-08-2017, 12:44 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Location: Payson Arizona
    Posts: 14
    Re: Wtb g7 scope
    Call gunwerks and ask about used scopes from there shooting schools. I've purchased one from them that way and it's a smooth process.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50 | Burris XTR 6x24x50mm »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:10 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC