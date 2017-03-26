Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Wtb: first focal plane scope
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Wtb: first focal plane scope
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-26-2017, 01:06 PM
alden1210
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 51
Wtb: first focal plane scope
Wanting to buy a first focal plane scope to put on my 6.5 creedmoor. My budget is $1000-1200. Going on a rail system so if you have scope rings must be for a rail. Best way to get in touch with me is text. 361-563-9789. Thank you
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leica Geovid 10x42 HD-R "Edition 2200" WTS
|
WTB FHF bino case
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:55 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC