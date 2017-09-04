Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB 1 piece picatinny style rail for Remington 700 SA
WTB 1 piece picatinny style rail for Remington 700 SA
04-09-2017, 02:38 PM
Roland Baker
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 18
WTB 1 piece picatinny style rail for Remington 700 SA
As the topic states I'm looking to buy a pictinny style rail and rings if you got em for my Rem 700 Short Action. PM or text me what you have available. Paypal a +.
Thanks, Roland 713-876-7176
