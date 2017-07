WTB 1" alloy rings med height

Looking for a good set of alloy rings to mount a razor HD LH with 1" tube. It has 42mm bell so I think I can get by with mediums on the CA carbon barrel. Seekins or NF UL etc. text if u have some 850-368-2230

