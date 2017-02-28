Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Weaver tactical scopes
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Weaver tactical scopes
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-28-2017, 06:19 PM
Griffin
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 21
Weaver tactical scopes
Weaver tactical 3-15x50 EMDR mil/mil illuminated red/green first focal plane. like new. Fired maybe 50 rounds tracked perfectly $550 tyd
Weaver tactical 4-20x50 mil dot mil/moa first focal plane. tracked perfectly to 1k and back many times glass is perfect. A few VERY light scuffs on the housing $500
Can text pics
#
2
02-28-2017, 06:49 PM
vegas steve
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,539
Re: Weaver tactical scopes
Please text pics of the 4-20x to 614-206-8714 thanks
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leica 1600 CRF
|
WTB- Talley 1" Low Fixed or QD Rings- Gloss
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:33 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC