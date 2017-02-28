Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Weaver tactical scopes
Unread 02-28-2017, 06:19 PM
Weaver tactical scopes
Weaver tactical 3-15x50 EMDR mil/mil illuminated red/green first focal plane. like new. Fired maybe 50 rounds tracked perfectly $550 tyd

Weaver tactical 4-20x50 mil dot mil/moa first focal plane. tracked perfectly to 1k and back many times glass is perfect. A few VERY light scuffs on the housing $500

Can text pics
Unread 02-28-2017, 06:49 PM
Re: Weaver tactical scopes
Please text pics of the 4-20x to 614-206-8714 thanks
