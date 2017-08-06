Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
weaver tactical 4-20x50
weaver tactical 4-20x50
06-08-2017, 12:48 PM
vegas steve
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,599
weaver tactical 4-20x50
I have a clean weaver tactical ffp 4-20x50 for sale.mildot reticle,moa turrets.phenominal glass for the money.comes with a nightforce 3"shade(they screw right on these scopes),and butler creek caps.475.00 shipped
