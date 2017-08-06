Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page weaver tactical 4-20x50
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

weaver tactical 4-20x50
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-08-2017, 12:48 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,599
weaver tactical 4-20x50
I have a clean weaver tactical ffp 4-20x50 for sale.mildot reticle,moa turrets.phenominal glass for the money.comes with a nightforce 3"shade(they screw right on these scopes),and butler creek caps.475.00 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Sig Kilo2000 | Vortex Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50 EBR2C FFP/MOA PST-5251 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC