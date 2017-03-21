Weaver KAPSA 1.5-6x32 & one piece mount

Model # 849813



I put this on my SPR, but I need more magnification that just 6x. I shot with this on my rifle one time close to 2 years ago. It's been sitting in the safe since. I thought I'd find something else to put it on, but havent.



SPECS:

Crisp 1/4" MOA Adjustments for Elevation and Windage

Fully multi-coated lenses for clarity, contrast and excellent light transmission

One-Piece 30mm Tube Construction

Nitrogen Purged for Waterpprof, Fogproof and Riflescopes are Shockproof

Illuminated IRB X Reticle (uses CR2032 Battery)

SFP

Butler creek flip up caps



Weaver website: http://www.weaveroptics.com/optics/r...aspa_tactical/











