Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Weaver KAPSA 1.5-6x32 & one piece mount
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Weaver KAPSA 1.5-6x32 & one piece mount
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-21-2017, 09:56 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 25
Weaver KAPSA 1.5-6x32 & one piece mount
Fore Sale: Weaver KAPSA 1.5-6x32 w/ one piece mount for sale - $100 shipped in CONUS
Model # 849813

I put this on my SPR, but I need more magnification that just 6x. I shot with this on my rifle one time close to 2 years ago. It's been sitting in the safe since. I thought I'd find something else to put it on, but havent.

SPECS:
Crisp 1/4" MOA Adjustments for Elevation and Windage
Fully multi-coated lenses for clarity, contrast and excellent light transmission
One-Piece 30mm Tube Construction
Nitrogen Purged for Waterpprof, Fogproof and Riflescopes are Shockproof
Illuminated IRB X Reticle (uses CR2032 Battery)
SFP
Butler creek flip up caps

Weaver website: http://www.weaveroptics.com/optics/r...aspa_tactical/





Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 2 vortex HS scopes | FS Sightron III 6-24x50 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC