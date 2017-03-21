Weaver KAPSA 1.5-6x32 & one piece mount

Fore Sale: Weaver KAPSA 1.5-6x32 w/ one piece mount for sale - $100 shipped in CONUS
Model # 849813
I put this on my SPR, but I need more magnification that just 6x. I shot with this on my rifle one time close to 2 years ago. It's been sitting in the safe since. I thought I'd find something else to put it on, but havent.
SPECS:
Crisp 1/4" MOA Adjustments for Elevation and Windage
Fully multi-coated lenses for clarity, contrast and excellent light transmission
One-Piece 30mm Tube Construction
Nitrogen Purged for Waterpprof, Fogproof and Riflescopes are Shockproof
Illuminated IRB X Reticle (uses CR2032 Battery)
SFP
Butler creek flip up caps
Weaver website: http://www.weaveroptics.com/optics/r...aspa_tactical/