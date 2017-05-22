Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Weaver Classic Extreme Illuminated Reticle $250 shipped 6-24x50mm
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Weaver Classic Extreme Illuminated Reticle $250 shipped 6-24x50mm
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-22-2017, 10:23 PM
robpiat
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 31
Weaver Classic Extreme Illuminated Reticle $250 shipped 6-24x50mm
Weaver Classic Extreme Illuminated dot plex reticle. I have switched over to MOA reticle scopes and had been using this for load development. Excellent glass for the $$$ and made in Philippines not China.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nikon Monarch 7 10x42 Binoculars
|
Bushnell elite 1500 Laser Rangefinder $175 Shipped
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:49 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC