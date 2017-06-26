Warne, Nightforce, Badger and DNZ rings and base



DNZ one piece medium height Remington 700 LA 1" some wear. New $50 Asking $40 tyd



Warne 30mm med rings Quick Detach 214lm. These were mounted and used for short amount of time then went to different rings.

New 79.59. Asking $60 tyd



Badger Ordinance Steel 20 moa rail for REM 700 LA This was on my 338 Rum but went different route. Some wear as seen in pic. New $135-$150 Asking $110tyd



Nightforce 30mm Steel X-treme duty rings these were also on my 338rum and removed. I was running the nightforce shv 56mm with these rings. One ring has small blemish you can see in pic.

New $165. Asking $125 tyd



Can send additional pics if wanted. Prefer paypal gift or add 4% for payment.



Thanks









