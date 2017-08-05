Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Wanted: Vortex 30 power eye piece with reticle
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Wanted: Vortex 30 power eye piece with reticle
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-08-2017, 03:50 PM
woodnut
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2009
Location: roanoke,va.
Posts: 321
Wanted: Vortex 30 power eye piece with reticle
I know this has been discontinued, darn it, but I'm hoping someone out there knows where I might find one for sale.It's for my Razor HD spotter. Help!
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
F/S NF Beast C-450 MOAR RET $3850 shipped
|
FS Sightron SIII 10-50x60MM LRMD/CM w/ Sunshade
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:22 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC