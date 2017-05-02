     close
W2T Weaver Super Slam 4-20x50mm
Unread 02-05-2017, 02:31 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
W2T Weaver Super Slam 4-20x50mm
Weaver 4-20x50 Super Slam W/duplex reticle. Just to much scope for what I do. Would consider selling, but Id like to just swap someone for a 2.5-10x42 or similar, as long as the optics are equal.
