Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
W2T Weaver Super Slam 4-20x50mm
02-05-2017, 02:31 AM
Gpapa011
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
W2T Weaver Super Slam 4-20x50mm
Weaver 4-20x50 Super Slam W/duplex reticle. Just to much scope for what I do. Would consider selling, but Id like to just swap someone for a 2.5-10x42 or similar, as long as the optics are equal.
