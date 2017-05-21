Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
VX5 HD. 3-15x44
VX5 HD. 3-15x44
05-21-2017, 09:27 PM
Threejs
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: N. Michigan
Posts: 102
VX5 HD. 3-15x44
I have a very nice VX5 3-15x44 with wind plex. Bought a couple weeks ago from midway. Shot 2 boxes with it. Very nice glass. I have the box and everything that came with the scope. Very nice scope. I paid $899. Would like to get $800 shipped.
