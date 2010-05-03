Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Vx3i 3.5-10x50 cds windplex nib
04-06-2017, 12:24 PM
Vx3i 3.5-10x50 cds windplex nib
Leupold Model # 170687 New in plastic, was going to mount this on my muzzle loader but in normal fashion I may have changed my mind. Serial covered to make sure the cds doesn't get used, I'll be happy to share it or send pic to buyer before payment is sent. First I'll take it gets it for $480 shipped. Will accept PayPal with fees covered or usps mo.
I may end up opening it or possibly using it if I change my mind again before someone snatches it up, my brother and I are switching up a bunch of scopes and having trouble making decisions. There may be a few more for sale shortly too..
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vx3i 3.5-10x50 cds windplex nib-img_5614.jpg  
