Vx3 6.5-20x50 parallax adj Vx3 6.5-20x50, has parallax adjustment, I had leupold make me a turret with the MOA marks numerically up to 59 instead of the factory 15 moa cap. Scopes in really good shape I can't see any scratches, the rubber eye piece has a small slit from the metal lip super easy fix, has a fine duplex reticle. Comes with vortex level and warne low fixed rings hand lapped and the shim kit for the zero stop. 800tyd Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger