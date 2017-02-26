Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS Side Focus 30mm tube
Unread 02-26-2017, 07:42 PM
I have for sale a "Lovingly Used" Leupold VX-6 scope. I sold the rifle without the scope and now have decided to go another route. Scope was purchased in Oct./Nov. `16 and hunted a few times. . .there is some small/light scratches on the top scope cap from me putting it in the safe without the neoprene cover (ooops!), but other than that it is in great condition. CDS paperwork is unused included in the factory box. Looking to get $825.00 delivered to you door if you live in the Cont. US 48. If you need aditional photos or have any questions please send me a PM or e-mail. Let me know what you think. Thank you.

capt.offshore@yahoo.com
Unread 02-26-2017, 08:20 PM
Re: VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS Side Focus 30mm tube
Tag
