     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Vx-6 3-18x50 sf cds TMOA
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Vx-6 3-18x50 sf cds TMOA
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-21-2016, 09:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 478
Vx-6 3-18x50 sf cds TMOA
Vx-6 3-18x50 CDS, side focus, TMOA reticle 30mm tube mounted in lapped Warne mountain tech low rings. $1k shipped.

I bought this from midway a couple months ago as a blem or refurb although im not sure why. The scope looks perfect, the bikini cover looks used but the scope is great. According to midway you just enter the serial online for the free cds turret, there wasn't a coupon in the box. (I'm new to leupold, maybe that's normal I don't know). I have the box, bikini cover and whatever else it came with. I lapped, leveled and mounted scope and never once used it. Only selling to recoup some money after a land purchase, seems to be a bad a** scope and if your not familiar with these rings they are excellent. Can send all the pics you like to serious buyer. Will be cross posted, time stamp rules apply.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vx-6 3-18x50 sf cds TMOA-img_4688.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 09:40 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Florida
    Posts: 478
    Re: Vx-6 3-18x50 sf cds TMOA
    non illuminated
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Nightforce TS80 spotting scope for sale | WTB-NF ATACR 5-25x56 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:27 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC