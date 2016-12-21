Vx-6 3-18x50 sf cds TMOA Vx-6 3-18x50 CDS, side focus, TMOA reticle 30mm tube mounted in lapped Warne mountain tech low rings. $1k shipped.



I bought this from midway a couple months ago as a blem or refurb although im not sure why. The scope looks perfect, the bikini cover looks used but the scope is great. According to midway you just enter the serial online for the free cds turret, there wasn't a coupon in the box. (I'm new to leupold, maybe that's normal I don't know). I have the box, bikini cover and whatever else it came with. I lapped, leveled and mounted scope and never once used it. Only selling to recoup some money after a land purchase, seems to be a bad a** scope and if your not familiar with these rings they are excellent. Can send all the pics you like to serious buyer. Will be cross posted, time stamp rules apply. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger