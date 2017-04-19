Vx-5hd 3-15x44 impact-29 Moa reticle Title says it all, leupold model 171716

I ordered a few of these to check them out and choose which reticle I liked best. It was out of the box for a total of less than 5 minutes. Other than being in an opened box it's brand new. Will take $975 tyd Guaranteed funds only (PayPal after fees, usps mo, etc) I may have an extra with the fire dot duplex as well for same price if interested, model 172368 (not sure if I'll use it or not, don't really have a use for it at the moment. also open box) Will be crossposted, first Public I'll take it gets it. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger