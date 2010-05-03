     close
Vx 3 3.5-10x40 cds
Unread 01-26-2017, 10:57 AM
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Oregon
Posts: 45
Vx 3 3.5-10x40 cds
Mounted on a rarely shot 06. very slight ring marks. Comes with stock turret and 06 turret caps and allen screw. $375
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vx 3 3.5-10x40 cds-20170122_170555.jpg  
