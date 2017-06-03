Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Vortex Vutlure HD
Vortex Vutlure HD
03-06-2017, 03:09 PM
TylerT321
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1
Vortex Vutlure HD
Used set of 15x56 Vulture HDs
Been in field about 6 days total on tripod.
Have soft case and origional lens covers.
425 or best offer shipped in U.S.
Paypal only.
