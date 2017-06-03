Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Vortex Vutlure HD
Unread 03-06-2017, 03:09 PM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1
Vortex Vutlure HD
Used set of 15x56 Vulture HDs
Been in field about 6 days total on tripod.
Have soft case and origional lens covers.
425 or best offer shipped in U.S.
Paypal only.
Last edited by TylerT321; 03-06-2017 at 04:32 PM.
