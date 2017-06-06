Vortex Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50 EBR2C FFP/MOA PST-5251

PST-5251 FFP/MOA

I have three of these for sale. New, never mounted, complete in factory packaging. I bought these and three Razor AMG's and decided on the AMG's.

$1100 FIRM shipped to your door. Insurance can be added at buyers expense. Sorry guys, NO TRADES this time. (HATERS: I paid shipping and WA sales tax so this price is at a loss)

Cross posted everywhere

PayPal Gift or add 3% for fee, USPS Money Orders.