Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Vortex Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50 EBR2C FFP/MOA PST-5251
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Vortex Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50 EBR2C FFP/MOA PST-5251
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-06-2017, 07:54 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 160
Vortex Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50 EBR2C FFP/MOA PST-5251
PST-5251 FFP/MOA
I have three of these for sale. New, never mounted, complete in factory packaging. I bought these and three Razor AMG's and decided on the AMG's.
$1100 FIRM shipped to your door. Insurance can be added at buyers expense. Sorry guys, NO TRADES this time. (HATERS: I paid shipping and WA sales tax so this price is at a loss)
Cross posted everywhere
PayPal Gift or add 3% for fee, USPS Money Orders.
Last edited by clownbuster; 06-06-2017 at 08:31 AM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTT March 3-24 X 42 | 2x Leupold MK4 6.5-20 Mildot Illuminated Scopes »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:58 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC