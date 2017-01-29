     close
Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new
01-29-2017
Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new
Mounted on rifle, but has not been out of the house. Comes with everything in original box that came from vortex. Sunshade, stop shims etc.
    01-29-2017
    Re: Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new
    $725 shipped for scope no rings
