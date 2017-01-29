Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-29-2017, 10:52 PM
Martinmc1
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Posts: 36
Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new
Mounted on rifle, but has not been out of the house. Comes with everything in original box that came from vortex. Sunshade, stop shims etc.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
01-29-2017, 10:53 PM
Martinmc1
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Posts: 36
Re: Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new
$725 shipped for scope no rings
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leupold Mark 4 M1. TMR reticle
|
U.S. Optics St-10 for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
10:23 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC