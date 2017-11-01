     close
Vortex Viper pst 4-6x50 moa EBR-1 recticle
Unread 01-11-2017, 05:12 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Upper Michigan
Posts: 30
Vortex Viper pst 4-6x50 moa EBR-1 recticle
Vortex viper pst 4-16x50 moa EBR-1 recticle, illuminated, zero stop, second focal plane, lifetime warranty. Has everything it came with. Scope is in great shape, not a mark on it or glass. Everything on it works perfect. Also comes with a set of 30mm leupold medium rings. $515 Shipped in the CONUS. No trades and prefer usps money order. Error in title, scope is 4-16x50.
7mm rem mag
Benchmark heavy barrel/ black cerakote
Timney calvin elite trigger
Nightforce nxs 5.5-22x56/ scope level
Bell and Carlson stock/bedded
