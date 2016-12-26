     close
Vortex Viper PST 4-16x50 FFP with EBR-1 Reticle MRAD
12-26-2016, 09:44 AM
Vortex Viper PST 4-16x50 FFP with EBR-1 Reticle MRAD
I have for sale this Vortex Viper PST-1416F1-M with FFP EBR-1 reticle. The scope comes in the original box with everything I got with it when purchased new. It was barely used and was mounted with Zee signature rings which have the plastic inserts so there are no scratches. Took it to the range one time and was a safe queen. Also has the Buttler creek flip up caps that will be included. Asking $750 shipped or best offer. Can take paypal but you pay the fees or send friends and family. Please contact be by text at 440-567-1443 or email at difrancocontractors@gmail.com. Thanks
