vortex viper new in box
vortex viper new in box
01-06-2017, 08:07 PM
tankgijohn72
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 63
vortex viper new in box
New in box, bought it but plans changed. Sitting in gun safe. 6.5-20x50 vortex viper. 30 mm tube. BDC reticle. $450 OBO TYD. PM me thanks.
