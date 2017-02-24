Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

Vortex Viper HSLR 6-24x50 FFP
Unread 02-24-2017, 03:47 AM
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 59
Vortex Viper HSLR 6-24x50 FFP
Selling my Viper HS LR 6-24x50 FFP with original Box. It's in great shape, I've always kept the neoprene cover on it.
No scratches, glass is perfect.

$750 shipped.
Message or text me 208-390-6960



