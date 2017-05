Vortex Viper HS 5-15x44

Vortex viper HS 5-15x44 30 mm tube scope in good condition. Mil/ mil configuration. Clicks are positive, and scope has been repeatable. Last time use I was hitting targets out to 990 yards. The HS series has the shim zero stop for elevation turret. Scope has faint rings marks, barely noticeable. Includes box, instructions, lens cover, and lens shade. Asking $375 shipped. Paypal gift, check, or money order.