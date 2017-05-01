Vortex Viper HD 15-45x60 Spotting Scope I have a Vortex Viper HD spotting scope for sale, it's model: VPR-65A-HD. I've owned it for a few years and used it at the range a handful of times.



It is in perfect condition EXCEPT: it was dropped from a counter to a hardwood floor and damaged the mechanism to adjust the eyecup. This does not affect the optics or performance of the spotting scope. The focus and magnification work perfectly. The only degradation is that you can't adjust the distance between your eye and the ocular lense. It is stuck in the furthest position (the one most people use). Vortex will fix this under warranty or you could easily bend the mechanism back to be functional, but it never bothered me and with the rubber eyecup on, you can't tell there is any issue.



Included is everything it would come with from the factory: box/manual/neoprene cover/lense covers/etc.



These sell new for $650, used prices seem to be around $525. I'm asking $425 shipped which I think is very fair! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







