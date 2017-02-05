Vortex viper FS

Email me at

Or text at 520-732-9018

I'm chris I have a viper 6.5-20x50 for sale, it has the BDC Reticle and comes with level and warn rings. $400.Email me at Douglas.gun.guy@gmail.com Or text at 520-732-9018I'm chris Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



