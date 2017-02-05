Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Vortex viper FS
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Vortex viper FS
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-02-2017, 10:18 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 14
Vortex viper FS
I have a viper 6.5-20x50 for sale, it has the BDC Reticle and comes with level and warn rings. $400.
Email me at Douglas.gun.guy@gmail.com
Or text at 520-732-9018
I'm chris
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Vortex viper FS-img_3559.jpg   Vortex viper FS-img_3558.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 34mm badger rings | WTS/WTT Nightforce NXS 3.5-15 Mil w/ Mil Dot Ret »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:55 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC