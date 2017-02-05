Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
>
Vortex viper FS
Vortex viper FS
05-02-2017, 10:18 AM
CJ long range hunter
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 14
Vortex viper FS
I have a viper 6.5-20x50 for sale, it has the BDC Reticle and comes with level and warn rings. $400.
Email me at
Douglas.gun.guy@gmail.com
Or text at 520-732-9018
I'm chris
