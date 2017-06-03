Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Vortex Viper 8x42
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Vortex Viper 8x42
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-06-2017, 08:35 PM
tankgijohn72
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 88
Vortex Viper 8x42
Vortex viper 8x42 binoculars. Been out to the range a few times. Couple small marks on the rubberized coating. Glass is good to go. Looking for $460 OBO. PM me. Thanks.
#
2
03-06-2017, 08:36 PM
tankgijohn72
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 88
Re: Vortex Viper 8x42
pic
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Fs: Vortex Viper HS LR
|
NightForce rings
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:18 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC