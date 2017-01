Vortex Viper 6.5-20x44 - Mil-Dot Selling a Vortex Viper 6.5-20x44 Mil-dot scope. It's been mounted in Vortex precision matched rings on a 223 and then a 22lr for somewhere around 1k rounds. Excellent condition, light wear on the elevation turret cap and probably light ring marks (but possibly none). Glass is perfect. No box.



Scope and Burris Xtreme tactical rings (not the rings shown): $350 shipped



Scope alone: $330 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger