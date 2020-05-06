Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Vortex viper 6.5-20x44
Vortex viper 6.5-20x44
12-27-2016, 08:10 PM
bigry26
Vortex viper 6.5-20x44
I have a viper 6.5-20x44 v plex for sale. In good shape other than the caps being beat up a little just the paint from going in my pocket while shooting. Comes with the box and everything it came with. Asking $350 shipped obo
