Vortex viper 6.5-20x44
Unread 12-27-2016, 08:10 PM
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Creswell, Or
Posts: 238
Vortex viper 6.5-20x44
I have a viper 6.5-20x44 v plex for sale. In good shape other than the caps being beat up a little just the paint from going in my pocket while shooting. Comes with the box and everything it came with. Asking $350 shipped obo
    « NIB Leupold FX3 12x | Badger ordnance 30mm high rings »
