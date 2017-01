Vortex Viper 3-9x40 BDC reticle Model number is vpr-M-01bdc. I purchased this scope new and now prefer scopes with more magnification. Included is the box and butler creek flip up caps. Scope is in great shape and doesn't show any ring marks. Asking $250 shipped to you and paid by paypal. Please email me at gfdifranco@gmail.com or text me at 440-567-1443. Thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger